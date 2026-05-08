Spencer Jones Called up to Major Leagues by Yankees

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots outfielder Spencer Jones

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots outfielder Spencer Jones(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted OF Spencer Jones to join the Major League roster. He will become the 56 th Somerset Patriot to make his MLB debut since the team became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

Jones, the Yankees No. 6 prospect, was hitting .258/.366/.592 on the season with 25 R, 31 H, 7 2B, 11 HR, 41 RBI and 7 SB in 33 games for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He leads all MiLB in RBI and is tied for fifth in home runs this season.

In his time in Somerset from 2023-2025, Jones hit .263/.349/.482 with 124 R, 191 H, 39 2B, 6 3B, 36 HR, 120 RBI and 43 SB in 188 games played.

Selected in the first round by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University, Jones has since hit .270/.351/.497 adding 292 R, 436 H, 95 2B, 11 3B, 83 HR, 277 RBI and 116 SB over 413 games.

The Encinitas, California native was selected to represent the Yankees in two All-Star Futures Games (2023, 2024), two Spring Breakouts (2024, 2025), as well as being named an MiLB Organization All-Star (2023), Eastern League Postseason All-Star (2024) and the 2024 James P. Dawson Award recipient for being the most outstanding Yankees rookie in Spring Training.

He will be the sixth former Somerset Patriot to make his MLB debut during the 2026 season.

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