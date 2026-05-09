Senators Fall to SeaWolves 9-1, Drop Fourth Straight
Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the first time this season, the Senators have lost four-straight games after falling to the SeaWolves 9-1 Friday night. Erie, conversely, has won nine in a row.
The SeaWolves plated eight runs on 12 hits against RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 2-2). In all this series, Erie has scored 36 runs on 45 hits through the first four games.
Harrisburg has scored just 13 runs on 27 hits in the series.
The Senators tallied only three hits in the loss. Seaver King singled to lead off the first, Elijah Nunez collected his first Sens hit with a single in the fifth, and Max Romero Jr. doubled with two outs in the sixth.
Harrisburg scored its lone run of the game in the fifth when Kyle Hayes scored on a passed ball.
The SeaWolves plated another run in the ninth on Thayron Liranzo's first home run of the season.
RHP Chance Huff tossed two scoreless innings in relief with two strikeouts. LHP Jared Simpson allowed a run in 1.2 innings. RHP Thomas Schultz added a scoreless 0.1 inning of work.
Erie now leads the season series with Harrisburg six games to four.
Game five of this week's action comes Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. with LHP Alex Clemmey scheduled to deliver the first pitch.
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