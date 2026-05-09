Squirrels Rally for 9-6 Win over 'Ducks

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels tied their largest come-from-behind win in franchise history, overcoming a six-run deficit to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 9-6, on Friday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (24-6) scored nine unanswered runs beginning in the fifth inning to pick up their fourth consecutive win over the RubberDucks (16-15).

Trailing, 6-0, in the bottom of the fifth, Jack Payton hit an RBI single to get the Flying Squirrels on the board.

Richmond scored six runs in the sixth to take a 7-6 lead. Charlie Szykowny hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

With two outs, Jonah Cox hit a two-run single to pull the Flying Squirrels within two runs against RubberDucks reliever Alaska Abney (Loss, 1-1).

Scott Bandura reached after third baseman Alex Mooney dropped a pop-up and Maui Ahuna walked to load the bases. Bo Davidson followed with a three-run double to move the Flying Squirrels ahead, 7-6.

Diego Velasquez padded the lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, his third hit of the game.

Mitch White (Save, 3) retired all six batters he faced, including four strikeouts, to finish the game.

Akron broke a scoreless tie with six runs in the top of the fifth inning, all scoring with two outs. Nick Mitchell drove in a run with a single and Ralphy Velasquez hit an RBI double for a 2-0 RubberDucks lead. Three batters later, Jake Fox hit a three-run double and scored on the same play on an error to extend the lead to 6-0.

Cesar Perdomo started for the Flying Squirrels and struck out nine batters over 4.2 innings. He entered the fifth working a scoreless outing before five runs scored in the inning. Logan Martin (Win, 2-0) allowed one unearned run over his 1.2 innings.

Jonah Cox went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, raising his MiLB-leading batting average to .429.

The Flying Squirrels improved to 15-1 at home this year.

The six-run comeback tied the largest come-from-behind win in franchise history. They picked up a 9-7 win over the Erie SeaWolves on July 28, 2017, after trailing, 7-1, through five innings. On July 24, 2022, the Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox, 7-6, after trailing, 6-0, in the second inning.

The series continues on Saturday night at CarMax Park. Left-hander Greg Farone (0-0, 6.75) will start for Richmond countered by Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (1-2, 2.93). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Saturday is Nutasha Night presented by Atlantic Union Bank with the team debuting their new Nutasha-themed on-field uniforms. In-Your-Face Fireworks presented by Chick-fil-A follow the game. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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