May 8, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH On Tuesday, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Arias' Eight April home runs and .764 slugging % are both franchise records. John Roskos previously held the home run mark with seven in April of 1997, and César Crespo set the previous slugging % record of .730 in April of 2000.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH RHP Anthony Eyanson, promoted to Portland on Tuesday, earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox' High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Eyanson recorded a 0.54 ERA in four starts, allowing one run on six hits over 16.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts and no walks. No other pitcher in Minor League Baseball struck out as many as 27 batters without issuing a walk in April. Hitters batted .109 against Eyanson throughout the month. He is scheduled to make his Double-A debut on Saturday.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 33 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (58) and Reading (45). Portland has ten multi-home run games this season, and have scored 45% of their total runs via the long ball (55/125).

KEEPING THE STREAKS Miguel Bleis has a hit in his last three straight games, including an extra innings single last night after he entered in game two of the double header as a pinch runner for Ronald Rosario. Rosario has been hitting well as of late, with multihit games in his last two straight. Franklin Arias leads the team in on base streaks, having reached in his last six games in a row, including four straight walks. Arias has been intentionally walked twice in this series already. Ahbram Liendo has also reached base in four straight games.

EATING INNINGS Outfielder Caden Rose made his minor league pitching debut last night as he took the mound for all three extra innings in game two of last night's doubleheader. Rose allowed one earned run and collected two swinging strikeouts, an impressive feat for a player who has never pitched at the collegiate or minor league level.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 8, 2013 - Xander Bogaerts and Tony Thomas each knocked in three runs as Portland blasted Reading 10-4 at Hadlock Field. Franklin Morales tossed two scoreless frames in a MLB Rehab Assignment

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-3, 4.56 ERA) is tied for the team lead in starts, and will stand alone at the top of the table after his sixth start tonight. Holobetz has allowed 13 earned runs in 25.2 innings while striking out 28 batters. Holobetz has a fastball, slider, changeup, and curveball in his pitching arsenal.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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