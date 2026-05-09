Dominant Pitching Leads Erie to Ninth Straight Win

Published on May 8, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (17-14) did damage early and often in a 9-1 win against the Harrisburg Senators (16-14) on Friday night at FNB Field. The victory marks the ninth-straight win for Erie-the longest SeaWolves streak since May 2006.

Brett Callahan hit his fifth home run of the season in the third inning to set up a three-run inning and extend an early Erie lead. The SeaWolves offense added a run in the fourth and three more in the fifth to grab an early 8-0 lead. Joey Campagna returned to the SeaWolves lineup with a 2-RBI triple to highlight that fifth-inning rally. Thayron Liranzo added his first home run of the season in the ninth inning to cap off the scoring.

Andrew Jenkins continued his red-hot stretch with three more hits and three runs scored. Chris Meyers and Izaac Pacheco each notched multi-hit games as every Erie hitter reached base in the win.

Joe Miller had his best outing of the season on the mound for the SeaWolves in his seventh start. The lefty gave up just a single unearned run in 4.2 innings of work. The Erie bullpen did the rest of the work to shut down the Senators lineup and hold Harrisburg to their lowest offensive output of the week.

Erie will send Kenny Serwa to the mound tomorrow as the SeaWolves attempt to match the longest winning streak in franchise history (10 - May 2004). First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM from Harrisburg.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2026

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