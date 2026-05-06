SeaWolves Strike Late to Push Streak to Seven

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - Erie's late-game heroics continued in a 13-6 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Wednesday afternoon. The SeaWolves entered the seventh inning trailing by a run for the second straight game but scored 10 runs between the final three innings to break the game open and earn a seventh-straight win.

Lael Lockhart made his second start of the season with the SeaWolves and pitched five innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits before turning it over to the bullpen. Dariel Fregio and Tanner Kohlhepp closed things out with two innings each to cover the final four frames.

Offensively, Justice Bigbie led the way with three hits and four RBIs in the victory, but it was far from a one-man show at the plate. Eight of the nine hitters in the SeaWolves reached base in the win. Peyton Graham and John Peck each scored four times in multi-hit games at the top of the order and Andrew Jenkins launched his fifth home run of the game in the ninth inning to extend the Erie lead to eight.

Sean Hunley starts tomorrow night for Erie as the SeaWolves have a chance to push the winning streak to eight games and secure at least a split of the series with Harrisburg. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM from FNB Field.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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