Yard Goats Revive "Best of Hartford" Celebration at Dunkin' Park

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in collaboration with the Hartford Courant, is thrilled to announce the return of the Best of Hartford Celebration. On Thursday, June 4, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM, Dunkin' Park will transform into a premier showcase of the very best the region has to offer, honoring the winners of the Hartford Courant's annual "Best of Hartford" Readers' Poll. Tickets are available at https://yardgoatsevents.com/upcoming-events/bestofhartford/ for this night of community pride as we toast the people and places that make Hartford a championship city.

After a hiatus, this local favorite will return to provide an unforgettable evening under the Hartford skyline. The event serves as the official victory party for the businesses, creators, and community leaders voted "Best of" by the people of Connecticut.

"We are delighted to bring this celebration back to life alongside our friends at the Hartford Courant," said Tim Restall, President of the Hartford Yard Goats. "Dunkin' Park is the heartbeat of this city, and there is no better place to gather the community to recognize the talent and hard work that makes Hartford so special."

"The Hartford Courant has been the voice of this community for generations, and the 'Best of' awards are a testament to the connection between our readers and local businesses," said Christine Neves,

Media Sales Manager at the Hartford Courant. "Partnering with the Yard Goats allows us to celebrate these achievements on a grander stage than ever before."

Event Details:

- What: Best of Hartford Celebration 2026

- When: Thursday, June 4, 2026 | 6:00 PM

- Where: Dunkin' Park, 1214 Main St, Hartford, CT

- Tickets: https://yardgoatsevents.com/upcoming-events/bestofhartford/







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