SeaWolves Again Rally Late, Beat Senators Wednesday Afternoon 13-6

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - For the second-straight game, the Senators led 4-3 heading into the seventh inning but fell late, losing to the SeaWolves 13-6. Erie scored ten runs from the seventh inning on, sending 25 men to the plate across the last three frames.

Harrisburg took an early 2-0 lead in the first when OF Leandro Pineda singled home INF Seaver King. The next batter, OF Sam Petersen, doubled in Pineda.

The SeaWolves took a 3-2 lead in the third, but the Sens tied it up in the bottom of the inning on INF Cayden Wallace 's team-leading seventh home run of the season.

Harrisburg added another run in the fifth on Petersen's RBI triple. In all, Petersen went four-for-five with a triple, two doubles and two RBIs. It's the second four-hit game of his pro career and first at the Double-A level.

On the mound, LHP Jackson Kent pitched well, allowing three runs across 5.1 innings. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out four.

The Sens added another run in the seventh on Pineda's sac fly to score King. In the ninth, King knocked in OF Johnathon Thomas with a double.

King went three-for-five with a triple, two doubles, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.

Meanwhile, Erie plated three runs in the seventh, four in the eighth and three more in the ninth. The SeaWolves batted around in the eighth for the second-straight game.

Harrisburg committed three errors in the losing effort, contributing to six unearned runs allowed.

Game three of the series comes Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara is scheduled to make his third Senators start of the season.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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