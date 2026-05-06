Senators Drop Series Opener with SeaWolves, Lose 10-4
Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - Erie rallied for six runs in the eighth inning en route to a 10-4 win over Harrisburg to open this week's series. The Senators led 4-3 after seven innings before the SeaWolves plated seven unanswered runs across the seventh and eighth innings.
Erie opened the scoring with two unearned runs in the second against RHP Davian Garcia. Then Harrisburg responded with two in the bottom of the second when OF Sam Petersen scored on a wild pitch and INF Kervin Pichardo drove in OF Leandro Pineda with a base hit.
The SeaWolves took the lead back with a run in the third to make it 3-2.
In all, Garcia tossed 4.2 innings, allowing four hits, three runs (one earned), walking three and striking out three.
Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, OF Johnathon Thomas blasted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to put the Senators in front 4-3. After the Thomas homer, the Sens managed only two hits the rest of the night.
Both sides were quiet in the fifth and sixth. In the seventh, Brett Callahan homered off RHP Chance Huff to tie the game at four.
Huff went 2.1 innings, allowing just the one run on two hits and one strikeout.
In the eighth, the SeaWolves blew the game open, sending ten men to the plate and scoring six runs on just three hits against RHP s Sandy Gaston (L, 1-3) and Erick Mejia. The Senators committed two errors in the inning, hit a batter and issued two bases-loaded walks.
RHP Holden Powell pitched a scoreless ninth.
With the loss, Harrisburg is now 16-11 on the season; Erie is 14-14 and has won six games straight.
Game two of the series comes Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with LHP Jackson Kent (1-0) scheduled to make the start.
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