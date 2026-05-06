Parker Clubs Clutch Homer, McElvain Twirls Gem in Portland Opener

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - A go-ahead home run from Aaron Parker and another quality start from Chris McElvain spotlighted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats' 3-2 win against the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday from Hadlock Field. It is the first time McElvain has tossed a quality start in consecutive outings in his career.

New Hampshire (16-10) starter McElvain twirled his second-straight quality start against Portland (13-15). The righty tossed six innings and allowed one run in Tuesday's contest behind four strikeouts and did not allow a walk. RHP Conor Larkin (SV, 4) secured the final three outs and a series opening win. Larkin's four saves have all come consecutively, dating back to April 23.

Sea Dogs starter Gage Ziehl struck out seven batters in 4-1/3 innings. He was tagged for two earned runs on seven hits in a no-decision. Reliever Cooper Adams (L, 3-2) suffered the loss after allowing a go-ahead home run to Parker in the ninth.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Aaron Parker's ninth-inning home run was New Hampshire's first go-ahead homer in the seventh-inning or later this season. Conor Larkin's four saves have all come consecutively (April 23-Present). Shortstop Arjun Nimmala (MLB No. 67, TOR No. 3, MLB Pipeline) singles in debut. Righty Chris McElvain posted first back-to-back stretch of quality starts in his career. Fisher Cats pitching holds Portland 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the opener. With two outs, Jace Bohrofen (8) slugged a solo home run and pushed New Hampshire out in front, 1-0.

In the fourth, Cats' third baseman Sean Keys singled and stole second base. Following back-to-back strikeouts, second baseman Cutter Coffey laced an RBI double and extended New Hampshire's lead to two.

Portland scratched across their first run in the fourth. Following a strikeout, designated hitter Nate Baez (3) mashed a solo home run and cut the Sea Dogs' deficit to one.

In the bottom of the seventh, Portland catcher Johanfran Garcia (4) clobbered a game-tying blast, evening the score at 2-2. Locked in a 2-2 in the top of the ninth, Parker (2) walloped a go-ahead solo home run which gave New Hampshire the decisive 3-2 lead.

New Hampshire and Portland continue the series on Wednesday, May 6 with a 6:00 PM first pitch. RHP Gage Stanifer (0-2, 7.71 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Sea Dogs will counter with RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 8.44 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:40 on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a two-week homestand, as the Reading Fightin Phils and the Hartford Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium for the first time.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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