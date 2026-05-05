May 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH Franklin Arias was named the Sea Dogs' Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Eight April home runs and 20 April RBI are both the most by a Sea Dog since at least 2005 as well.

RUNNING UP THE SCORE The Sea Dogs' 11-4 victory on Sunday against Somerset marked their highest run total of the season. The seven-run differential also tied their biggest win of the season, a 7-0 shutout against Altoona on April 16th. Three Sea Dogs had multi-hit games, including Caden Rose (3), Johanfran Garcia (2) and Ronald Rosario (2). Garcia crushed his third home run of the season (and the series), while Nelly Taylor launched his first home run of the season. All Sea Dog batters reached base, and five players in the lineup reached two or more times. The Sea Dogs' five steals in the game also tied their season high.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 30 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (49) and Reading (39). Portland has nine multi-home run games this season. Franklin Arias leads the way with eight, followed by Max Ferguson's four. Johanfran Garcia is right behind him with three. Six players have two home runs on the season, and three players have one.

LAST TIME AGAINST NEW HAMPSHIRE The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats split their first series 3-3. The Sea Dogs' three game win streak in that series from April 9th to April 11th remains their longest win streak of the season. Franklin Arias batted .615 (8/13) in five games, with two doubles and four RBI. Ahbram Liendo also had a standout series, batting .333 (6/18) with at least one hit in all five games played, including two doubles, a triple, and a single that delivered the Sea Dogs' their first walkoff win on April 9th.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS On May 3rd, the Boston Red Sox sent RHP Justin Slaten to the Sea Dogs on a Major League rehab Assignment. Slaten pitched one inning in the Sea Dogs' Sunday win. On April 30th, catcher Drew Ehrhard retired to join the Red Sox as their Interim Bullpen Catcher. On April 28th, LHP Dalton Rogers was added to the 7-day injured list, and outfielder Caden Rose was activated from the development list.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 5, 2003 - Tim Kester needed only 103 pitches to toss a complete-game 7-hitter in a 7-1 Portland victory at Norwich.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.59 ERA) will make his fifth start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Despite the losing decision, Ziehl's last outing was his best of the season, going a full 7.0 innings while allowing just two runs on two home runs against Somerset on April 28th. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, and made one start for Somerset before he was traded to the White Sox in late July. Ziehl was acquired by the Red Sox in a February trade.







Eastern League Stories from May 5, 2026

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