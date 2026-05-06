May 6, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH Yesterday, Franklin Arias was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Arias' Eight April home runs and .764 slugging % are both franchise records. John Roskos previously held the home run mark with seven in April of 1997, and César Crespo set the previous slugging % record of .730 in April of 2000.

PITCHER OF THE MONTH RHP Anthony Eyanson, promoted to Portland yesterday, earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month honors in April for his work opening the season with the Red Sox' High-A affiliate, the Greenville Drive. Eyanson recorded a 0.54 ERA in four starts, allowing one run on six hits over 16.2 innings, with 27 strikeouts and no walks. No other pitcher in Minor League Baseball struck out as many as 27 batters without issuing a walk in April. Hitters batted .109 against Eyanson throughout the month. He is scheduled to make his Double-A debut on Saturday.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 32 home runs on the season is the third most in the Eastern League behind Somerset (52) and Reading (42). Portland has ten multi-home run games this season. Franklin Arias leads the way with eight, followed by Max Ferguson and Johanfran Garcia with four. Nate Baez has three home runs, five players have two, and three players have one. The Sea Dogs have scored 45% of their runs this season via the long ball (53/118).

LAST TIME AGAINST NEW HAMPSHIRE The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats split their first series 3-3. Franklin Arias batted .615 (8/13) in five games, with two doubles and four RBI. Ahbram Liendo also had a standout series, batting .333 (6/18) with at least one hit in all five games played, including two doubles, a triple, and a single that delivered the Sea Dogs' their first walkoff win on April 9th.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS The Sea Dogs made multiple transactions on May 5th. LHP Erik Rivera was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. In a corresponding move, RHP Anthony Eyanson, MLB.com's no.9 rated prospect in the Red Sox' system, was promoted to Double-A from Greenville. Both LHP Shea Sprague and RHP Calvin Bickerstaff were assigned to Greenville.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 6, 2008 - Aaron Bates knocked in a career-high 7 runs, including a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 14-3 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Portland scored 11 runs in the first three innings, 10 off losing pitcher A.J. Wideman.

ON THE MOUND RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 8.44 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season for the Sea Dogs, easing his way back into longer outings after an early season stint on the injured list. In his last two outings since his return, Wehunt went 2.0 and 3.0 innings respectively, allowing one run while striking out at least three batters in both starts.







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