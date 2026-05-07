Yard Goats Fall in Extras in Binghamton

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Binghamton, New York - Dyan Jorge had three hits and stole two bases, Benny Montgomery drove in a run for the fifth straight game, and Blake Adams hurled 5.1 innings of solid relief but it was not enough as the Yard Goats gave back a 3-1 lead and fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 10 innings, 4-3 on Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. Eli Serrano III's sacrifice fly scored Wyatt Young in the 10th inning as the Rumble Ponies prevented the Yard Goats of a third straight win.

The Rumble Ponies scored the first run of the game as Chris Suaro hit a solo home run in the first inning off Yard Goats starter Sam Weatherly.

The Yard Goats took a 2-1 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning off Binghamton starting pitcher Brendon Girton. Dyan Jorge led off the frame with a single and stole second base and scored on a double by Roc Riggio to tie the game. Riggio stole third base and scored on a wild pitch, giving Hartford the early lead.

The Yard Goats made it 3-1 in the fifth inning as Benny Montgomery singled home Andy Perez.

Hartford reliever Blake Adams entered the game in the second inning and retired the first eight batters faced and 14 of 15 through the sixth inning. He yielded an unearned run on an error in the seventh inning as the Rumble Ponies made it a 3-2 game.

Binghamton tied the game at 3-3 in the eighth on a solo homer by Jose Ramos off Rockies reliever Jeff Criswell who is with the Yard Goats on a MLB rehab assignment. The Mets affiliate scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series in Binghamton, New York on Thursday night (6:07 PM). RHP Eiberson Castellano for the Yard Goats and RHP Jordan Geber will start for the Rumble Ponies. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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