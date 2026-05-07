Binghamton Walks It off in 10th to Edge Hartford

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (11-18) walked it off in 10 innings to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats (12-16) from Mirabito Stadium, 4-3.

Binghamton trailed 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth inning, but left fielder Jose Ramos changed that with one swing, smashing a game-tying home run to center field. It traveled 407 feet and was hit 107 miles per hour off the bat.

Shortstop Diego Mosquera laid down a sacrifice bunt to move second baseman Wyatt Young to third base in the 10th inning, and Eli Serrano III came up to the plate and delivered his second walk-off sacrifice fly of the year.

Binghamton's bullpen was lights out. Right-hander Douglas Orellana threw a scoreless inning in the sixth and seventh innings, and right-hander Saul Garcia struck out the side in the eighth inning.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Ben Simon got the call and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning. Then, the birthday boy, right-hander Zach Peek, threw a scoreless 10th inning with two strikeouts.

Binghamton catcher Chris Suero smashed his fifth home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning to give the Rumble Ponies a 1-0 lead. Binghamton tallied four hits in the inning but stranded the bases loaded as left fielder Jose Ramos was thrown out trying to score on a wild pitch.

The Yard Goats got on the board and took a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Second baseman Roc Riggio smashed an RBI double to left center field to score third baseman Dion Jorge, who led off the inning with a single. Riggio has three doubles in the series.

Still in the third inning, Riggio scored after stealing third base and scoring on a wild pitch. Hartford stole five bases in the win and has swiped 56 bases this season.

Right-hander Brendan Girton took the ball for Binghamton, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing two earned runs over four hits.

Hartford right-hander Blake Adams tossed 5.1 innings in relief for left-hander Sam Weatherly, who only pitched the first inning. Adams struck out four and did not allow an earned run across four hits.

The Yard Goats tacked on a run in the top half of the fifth inning as they took advantage of the base paths. Shortstop Andry Perez led off the frame with a walk and stole second base to set up right fielder Benny Montgomery, who delivered an RBI single to make it 3-1 Hartford.

The Rumble Ponies showed life in the seventh inning, making the score 3-2, and they got some help from two Hartford errors.

First baseman TT Bowens led off the inning with a single, and two batters later, second baseman Wyatt Young delivered a single. On Young's single, Hartford centerfielder GJ Hill bobbled the ball in center and made an error, followed by a throwing error to home plate from first baseman Aidan Longwell.

Binghamton tallies its third walk-off win of the season, and they are now 3-0 in extra-inning games. The Rumble Ponies' record when they score first now moves to 7-3 on the year.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Thursday night in Binghamton, New York, from Mirabito Stadium against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies). First pitch is at 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Jose Ramos smashed his fourth homer of the year (2-for-4, HR)...Chris Suero now has a team lead of five home runs (1-for-4, HR)...TT Bowens (2-for-3, R, BB)...Douglas Orellana (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO)...Saul Garcia (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Ben Simon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Zack Peek (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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