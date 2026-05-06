Wednesday's Contest at Portland Postponed to Rain

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







PORTLAND, MAINE - Pregame rain kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (16-10) and Portland Sea Dogs (13-15) from playing their Wednesday night game at Hadlock Field, as the matchup was postponed due to inclement weather. Wednesday's game will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, May 7, beginning at 5:00 PM. Both games will be a seven-inning contest.

New Hampshire currently leads the series as the Fisher Cats secured a 3-2 victory on Tuesday in the opener. RHP Chris McElvain twirled a quality start and catcher Aaron Parker slugged a go-ahead solo blast in the ninth.

Fans can catch every game this week on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a two-week homestand, as the Reading Fightin Phils and the Hartford Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium for the first time.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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