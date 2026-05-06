White Whacks First Double-A Homer in Wednesday Defeat

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







BOWIE, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox hit five homers on their way to a 19-4 win over the Curve on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium.

The game began after a one hour 26-minute rain delay and the Baysox jumped out early to a 5-0 lead on Curve starter Po-Yu Chen. Chesapeake's Anderson De Los Santos (three-run homer) and Carter Young (two-run homer) set the tone of Wednesday's game in the first two innings.

Altoona managed their lone run off starter Sebastian Gongora in the third inning when Keiner Delgado slammed a run-scoring double to plate Lonnie White Jr. Gongora earned his first Double-A win with 6.0 innings of one-run ball, he struck out seven.

Chesapeake responded to Altoona's run with two more in the third, five in the fourth, three in the fifth and four more in the sixth inning. The Baysox scored all 19 runs across their first six innings at the plate and had six players drive in at least two runs.

The Curve offense had a bright spot in the seventh inning against the Baysox bullpen. Titus Dumitru doubled against the first reliever into the game and after Duce Gourson was hit by a pitch, Lonnie White Jr. slammed a three-run homer over the wall in left-center. White Jr's first Double-A homer marked his eighth of the season of the season, most by a Pirates minor leaguer.

Shawn Ross tossed a scoreless eighth inning and came within one strike of recording his first strikeout in 2.2 innings of career relief. Ross has pitched three times for the Curve in relief this season.

Altoona continues their series with the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. LHP Dominic Perachi is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Juaron Watts-Brown on the mound for the Baysox.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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