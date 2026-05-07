RubberDucks Lose Walk-Off in Richmond, 5-4

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron catcher Jacob Cozart and right fielder Nick Mitchell hit consecutive eighth-inning RBI doubles to give the RubberDucks the lead, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the ninth inning for 5-4 walk-off win and second straight victory in the second game of a six-game series at CarMax Park Wednesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 4-2, in the ninth inning, Richmond mounted the decisive rally. Following a leadoff walk, right fielder Jonah Cox hit a two-run home run to right field tie the game against right-hander Hunter Stanley. A one-out Parks Harber double set the stage for the two-out double by Drew Cavanaugh to left-center field - his second walk-off RBI among Richmond's four walk-off wins in 14 home games this season.

Mound Presence

Akron right-hander Dylan DeLucia turned in four scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out six. Right-hander Carter Rustad followed with two scoreless innings, including stranding two runners in the fifth. Right-hander Alaska Abney allowed the tying run in the seventh and another in the eighth. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts recorded two outs before a leadoff walk in the ninth. Stanley recorded two outs and was charged with the loss.

Duck Tales

Akron grabbed its first lead in the sixth inning, when left fielder Wuilfredo Antunez drove in center fielder Jaison Chourio with a single to left field. They broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth on two-out RBI doubles by Cozart and Mitchell, and extended the lead in the ninth with the help of two errors preceding center fielder Jake Fox 's sacrifice fly. Cozart finished with two doubles and an RBI, while Mitchell also doubled and drove in a run.

Notebook

First baseman Ralphy Velazquez had a single and two walks to extend a 16-game on-base streak...Rustad has pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings over his last four appearances...The RubberDucks suffered their third walk-off loss of the season...Richmond improved to 13-1 at home with four walk-off wins...Game Time: 2:51...Attendance: 6,870.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue the series in Richmond at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at CarMax Park. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 1.14 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Darien Smith (4-0, 1.08 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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