Fightins Fall Victim to Four Patriots Homers in 11-3 Defeat

Published on May 6, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (14-14) fell 11-3 to the Somerset Patriots (13-16) on a night that included seven home runs between the two squad. This was the second game in a row that the Patriots scored at least 10 runs against the Fightin Phils.

Somerset began with an encore performance of yesterday's first inning, throwing the first jab in the form of a crooked number. Garrett Martin (9) smacked a two-run shot over the scoreboard to score Jace Avina. Marco Luciano and Tyler Hardman then logged a pair of doubles, as Hardman registered his Eastern League best 27th RBI of the season to give the Patriots an early 3-0 nod.

The Fightins responded in the second inning, as an Alex Binelas (10) solo home run to center field got Reading on the board. The score read 3-1 after two innings.

The Yankees' Double-A affiliate answered right back, as DJ Gladney (2) socked a solo home run to stretch the Patriots' lead to 4-1. As rain entered the FirstEnergy Stadium grounds, Martin (10) kept pouring on the power. His second long ball of the contest gave Somerset a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning.

The Fightins scratched across another run in the seventh inning to dig back into the Patriots lead. Kehden Hettiger (3) whalloped a line drive to right field to make the game 5-2.

Marco Luciano (10) kept the long ball party going, ripping a three-run home run over the left field wall to extend Somerset's lead. The Patriots found themselves up 8-2 through seven and a half innings.

Somerset mounted momentum in the final frame, as Hardman scored on a passed ball before an Avina RBI double plated Duncan Pastore and Miguel Palma. This built the Patriots lead to 11-2 with the R-Phils down to their final three outs.

Bryson Ware (3) smacked a solo home run to right field, marking Reading's third long ball of the season. That would be all of the scoring for the evening, as the Patriots drew the series even at one apiece.

Cade Smith (2-1) notched his second win in as many starts. He dialed up 5.2 innings of one-run ball while walking one and striking out four.

Gabriel Barbosa (0-1) took his first loss of the 2026 season, allowing five earned runs on 10 hits with a pair of strikeouts over four innings.

Martin's multi-home run game and Luciano's shot to left tied the Patriots with Binelas, who now all sit atop the Eastern League leaderboard with 10 home runs. Avina logged a season-high four hits with a pair of runs scored and a pair of RBI for Somerset.

Binelas tallied two hits as well for Reading.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, at 6:45 p.m. RHP Braydon Tucker will start for Reading, and he will go opposite LHP Xavier Rivas for Somerset. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:25 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils remain home through Sunday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 6, 2026

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