Fightin Phils Push Past .500 with Third Straight Win

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Hartford, CT) - It was an 11-hit night for the Reading Fightin Phils (13-12) as they picked up a wire-to-wire 5-3 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (10-15) on Saturday night at Dunkin' Park.

The Fightin Phils struck early and often with the first four runs of the game, which included two in the first and one each in the second and third frames. Bryan Rincon led off the game with a solo home run, his fourth of the season, which came on the heels of a career-high four hits and four runs on Friday night.

Reading's offense continued to go in the first frame as Aroon Escobar followed the Rincon home run with a single and then stole second base. With two outs in the inning, Austin Murr hit his eighth double of the season to plate Escobar and increase it to a 2-0 Reading lead.

After two-quick outs to start the second inning, Nikau Pouaka-Grego, making his season debut, singled and Rincon followed with a walk and Escobar singled home Pouaka-Grgo to make it 3-0, Reading. The scoring continued in the third when Bryson Ware reached on a two-out single and stole second base. Dylan Campbell then doubled to score Ware and make it 4-0.

Hartford's lone push to comeback came in the bottom of the sixth inning. GJ Hill led off the inning with a walk and moved to second on a ground ball. Andy Perez then singled and Roc Riggio followed with a base hit to score Hill. Singles from Benny Montgomery and Jose Torres scored Perez and Riggio, respectively, to cut Reading's deficit to one.

But, the Fightin Phils added on an insurance tally in the top of the ninth inning. Nikau Pouaka-Grego singled and advanced to third on a double from Escobar. Pouaka-Grego then scored on a balk to make it 5-3.

Luke Russo (W, 4-1) started for Reading and allowed three runs on two hits over 5.1 innings. Jake Brooks (L, 0-1) took the loss for Hartford, allowing four runs on eight hits over four innings, with six strikeouts. The bullpen quartet of Levi Stoudt, Aaron Combs, Jack Dallas and Alex McFarlane (S, 2) combined to now allow any runs over the final 3.2 innings of the game.

Escobar led Reading with three hits on the night, while Rincon, Campbell and Pouaka-Grego all had two base knocks in the victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 1:10 p.m. LHP Adam Seminaris will start for Reading, while Hartford will send RHP Connor Staine to the mound. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Tuesday is an 11 AM Education Day Game, thanks to Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. Wednesday features a 90's Baseball Tribute with "Sandlot" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Thursday night is an Animated Racecar Tribute with "Cars" Cobranded Merchandise Available. Friday night features fireworks, sponsored by you local Kia dealers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring our Extraordinary Staff During Nurses and Hospital Week. The series ends Sunday with a Mother's Day Tote Bag giveaway for the first 2,000 women 18 & older, presented by Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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