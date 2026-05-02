Fightins' Bats Stay Hot with Second Straight Blowout over Hartford

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Hartford, CT - The Reading Fightin' Phils (12-12) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (10-14) in a lopsided 11-3 victory. Reading scored a season-high 15 runs in their win on Thursday evening and continued their offensive outburst into Friday night's contest.

The Fightins immediately pounced on the Yard Goats out of the gate, as each of their first three hitters reached base. Designated hitter Alex Binelas would reach on an error by Hartford's first baseman Aidan Longwell, scoring Bryan Rincon for the game's opening score. Aroon Escobar (PHI's No. 6 prospect) followed up with an RBI groundout to score Carson DeMartini to add a run to Reading's lead.

Hartford responded in their half of the second inning. Longwell led off the frame with a double off Reading's starter, Braydon Tucker. Two batters later, Benny Montgomery singled home Longwell to cut the Fightins' lead to a run.

The Fightins punched right back in the next half inning with three consecutive hits. Dante Nori (PHI's No. 7 prospect) shot an opposite-field leadoff double and scored on an RBI single up the middle from Rincon. Carson DeMartini (PHI's No. 18 prospect) then blasted a 1-1 pitch for a two-run homer off of Hartford's starter (and former R-Phil) Eiberson Castellano, increasing Reading's lead to 5-1. An RBI groundout from Raylin Heredia would bring home one more in the frame.

In the bottom of the third, Hartford would put runners on the corners with two down for Longwell, who would cash in with an RBI single to left field, inching the game a step closer at a score of 6-2. That would be the last run the Yard Goats would score off Tucker, as the right-hander tossed six strong innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs while fanning five and issuing out just a single walk. He would earn the win (3-2, 1.73 ERA) for the Fightins.

Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 29 prospect) sent a two-out laser into the right-field stands for a solo home run, his third of the season, and Reading's seventh run of the ballgame. That homer was Rincon's third hit recorded on the night in just the fourth inning. The 22-year-old shortstop finished the night going 4-6 with four runs scored as well as four RBI. He's now slugging a .256 average and an .847 OPS on the season.

Castellano was lifted following the fourth inning. His final line read: 4 IP, 8 hits, 5 earned runs, 3 walks, and 4 strikeouts. The righty took the loss (1-2, 4.13 ERA) for Hartford.

Reading tacked on another run in the sixth, with the help of some sneaky baserunning. With two on and one out, Alex Binelas stood at the plate and took an innocent 2-1 pitch inside for a ball. Meanwhile, DeMartini (on 1st) took off for second base, as Rincon (on 3rd) simultaneously broke for the plate. Hartford's catcher Bryant Betancourt threw down to second in an attempt to nail DeMartini, who swiped the base successfully as Rincon sped on home to cushion Reading's lead to 8-2.

A Dylan Campbell double in the eighth was shortly followed by an RBI single from Dante Nori, scoring Campbell from second. An inning later, Reading iced the game, piling on their final two runs of the contest. A double from Austin Murr, a walk to Campbell, and another RBI base hit from Nori would cap the Fightins' run line at a total of 11. Reading saw five of their starting nine record multi-hit games, including Nori, who finished his evening with three hits, two RBI, and a run scored.

Hartford did plate a man in the bottom of the ninth for their third run of the game, but that would be all. Reading's bullpen handled business as the trio of Cristhian Tortosa, Evan Gates, and Andrew Baker closed the door on the Yard Goats, totaling three frames and surrendering just a single run.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 6:10 p.m. RHP Luke Russo will start for Reading, while Hartford will send RHP Jake Brooks to the mound.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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