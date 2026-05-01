Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - 5/1 at Akron

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (15-8) @ Akron RubberDucks (14-10)

Game #24

Friday, May 1, 7:17 p.m. - 7 17 Credit Union Park

LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0) vs LH Matt Wilkinson (1-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the fourth game of their six-game series this week at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in just a few weeks for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, May 19.

LAST GAME: The Senators held on to beat the RubberDucks Thursday night, 4-2, after holding Akron scoreless through the first six innings. LHP Jackson Kent tossed 3.2 shutout innings to start. RHP Chance Huff (2-0) followed with 2.1 scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Harrisburg scoreda run in the second when C Max Romero Jr. drove in OF Jack Rogers with a single. The Sens added another in the third on INF Cayden Wallace's team-leading sixth home run of the season. Then the Senators took a 3-0 lead in the seventh on a Rogers RBI infield hit. The RubberDucks responded with two in the bottom of the inning, but the Sens added another run in the ninth on OF Leandro Pineda's home run. RHP Erick Mejia(4) tossed two shutout innings to close the game and earn the save.

THOMAS HEATING UP: Over his last ten games, OF Johnathon Thomas is hitting .375 (12-for-32) with a triple, two doubles and four RBIs. Further, he's 9-for-18 (.500) over his last five games after going four-for-four with a double Thursday night. It was the first four-hit game of Thomas' pro career.

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Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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