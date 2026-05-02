Curve Split Friday Doubleheader with Richmond

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA .- Altoona split the doubleheader with Richmond Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field, grounding the Flying Squirrels 5-4 in game one before falling 10-0 in game two.

The Curve trailed 4-0 entering the pivotal sixth inning in game one. A Will Taylor bunt single set up Shawn Ross'two-run homer that matched his 2025 season total of five blasts. He cut into the Richmond lead and made it a 4-2 game. After the Ross homer, the Curve loaded the bases, and Omar Alfonzo lashed a go-ahead double into the gap to score three more runs to cap a five-run sixth. Lonnie White Jr. added his first Double-A hit in the inning to help jam the bases.

Out of the pen, Emmanuel Chapman notched his second save of the season as he struck out two and stranded a runner in the ninth. Jaycob Deese threw the fifth and sixth innings and was rewarded with his first win of 2026. Deese allowed two runs and struck out two.

Richmond put up a 5-spot in the first inning of game two. A pair of walks and hits allowed by Curve starter Noah Murdock and a balk from reliever Josh Loeschorn on a flyball that would've ended the inning allowed the Flying Squirrels to jump out to a 5-0 lead. Murdock retired one batter as Richmond forced Altoona to go to the pen in the opening frame.

A two-run shot into left field from Richmond's Jack Payton off Curve righty Tyrone Yulie in the sixth inning and three more runs in the seventh solidified a game two win for the Flying Squirrels.

Jesus Castillo logged back-to-back multi-hit games with his two-hit performance in game two. Castillo is on an eight-game hitting streak dating back to April 19.

The Curve will play the penultimate game of the series against Richmond at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Curve RHP Khristian Curtis will take the ball against Richmond, whose starter is TBD.

With the five runs scored in game one, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Saturday with the promo code CURVE50.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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