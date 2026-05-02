Velazquez Plays Hero as Akron Walks-off Harrisburg, 3-2, in 10
Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Ralphy Velazquez's walk-off single lifts the Akron RubberDucks past the Harrisburg Senators, 3-2, in 10 innings on Friday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.
Turning Point
After Harrisburg scratched across a run in the top of the 10th, Akron looked to rally back. Jose Devers laid down a perfect sac-bunt to put runners on second and third with one out. Jake Fox followed with a walk to load the bases for Velazquez. The RubberDucks first baseman lifted a bloop single into shallow left to score Alex Mooney. The Harrisburg left fielder tried to get Fox at second, but his throw was wild, which allowed Guy Lipscomb to score and give Akron the 3-2 win.
Mound Presence
Matt Wilkinson was lights out once again for the RubberDucks. The left-hander allowed multiple baserunners in an inning just once on his way to five scoreless innings with six strikeouts. Jack Jasiak struck out three over two perfect innings. Sean Matson allowed a run over an inning plus of work. Alaska Abney allowed an unearned run over two innings.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks offense scored first on Friday night. In the second inning, Cameron Barstad reached with a one-out single before advancing to second on a Mooney walk. Lipscomb lined a single back up the middle to score Barstad and make it 1-0 Akron. After going 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position on Thursday night, the RubberDucks were 3-for-6 with RISP on Friday.
Notebook
Wilkinson allowed a single to open the ballgame to end his hitless innings streak at 10.1 innings. He has allowed just one run over his last 16.2 innings and has struck out five or more in all five starts this season....Velazquez extended his hitting streak to seven games and his on-base streak to 12 games...Akron is now 1-2 in extra-inning games in 2026...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 2,434.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Saturday, May 2 at 6:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (1-2, 2.91 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (2-1, 6.85 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
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