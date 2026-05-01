Ducks Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Harrisburg

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron pitchers combined to strikeout 12, but the Harrisburg Senators held the RubberDucks to just three hits in their 4-2 win on Thursday night at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After Akron closed the gap to 3-2, Harrisburg added some insurance in the ninth. Leandro Pineda opened the inning with solo home run to the Modelo Tiki Terrace to make it 4-2 Senators.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia looked sharp out of the gate striking out three in a scoreless first. But the Senators got to the right-hander for a run in the second and third innings. After working a scoreless fourth, DeLucia allowed back-to-back walks in the fifth to end his night. Jay Driver entered and got a broken bat double play to escape the jam. In total, DeLucia worked 4.1 innings allowing two runs while striking out five. Driver tossed a scoreless sixth to finish his night after an inning and two-thirds with a strikeout. Jack Carey followed in the seventh and allowed a run before exiting with the bases loaded in two outs. Magnus Ellerts would get a big strikeout to strand the bases loaded in the seventh on his way to an inning and a third scoreless with four strikeouts. Reid Johnston allowed a run over an inning pitched.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense finally broke cracked the scoreboard in the seventh. With runners on second and third, Alex Mooney reached on an error, which allowed Jake Fox to score. Jose Devers followed with a groundout to second to score Joe Lampe and make it 3-2 Harrisburg. Akron finished the game 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Notebook

Ralphy Velazquez singled twice to extend his hitting streak to six games and on-base streak to 11 games...Akron finishes the month of April with 23 home runs, which tied the 2017 RubberDucks for third most April home runs by an Akron team since 2005...Game Time: 2:50...Attendance: 1,999.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at 7 17 Credit Union Park on Friday, May 1 at 7:17 p.m. Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson (1-1, 1.45 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0, 1.69 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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