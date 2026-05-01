Rodon Stars, Martin and Morales Power Patriots to Walk-Off Win

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Coby Morales and the Somerset Patriots celebrate a walk-off win

(Somerset Patriots) Coby Morales and the Somerset Patriots celebrate a walk-off win(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots walked off the Portland Sea Dogs 9-6 in the ninth inning at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Thursday night.

Coby Morales' walk-off home run marked Somerset's first since 5/16/25 vs. Portland by Dylan Jasso. It was Somerset's first walk-off win since DJ Gladney notched a walk-off sacrifice fly on 4/17/26 vs. Reading.

With three home runs in the contest, Somerset has smashed multiple homers in five straight games and nine of their last 11 games. Somerset's 40 home runs this season lead the Eastern League.

Over Somerset's last 11 games, the Patriots have hit 24 home runs with 62.3% of their runs in that span coming around to score on the long ball.

LHP Carlos Rodón (5.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 8 K) made his second rehab start between Somerset and Hudson Valley. Rodón struck out five batters the first time through the order, punching out four consecutive batters across the first and second innings. Dating back to 2023, Rodón has allowed just two runs off seven hits and one walk, striking out 17 in 12.1 IP across three rehab starts with Somerset.

RF Jace Avina (2-for-5, RBI, 2 R) notched his second consecutive multi-hit game for the first time this season. Across his last three games, Avina is 5-for-13 with two homers, five RBI, three XBH and four runs.

DH Garrett Martin (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R) notched his fourth multi-HR game of his career and first since 5/31/25 vs. Akron. Martin's multi-HR game marked the sixth by a Patriot this season. Martin's three hits matched a career-high mark for the sixth time. It was the first time Martin tallied three hits since 9/13/25 at Reading. Across his last four games, Martin is 5-for-16, with four home runs and seven RBI. Martin's seven home runs are tied for the most in the Yankees minor league system and tied for fourth in the Eastern League. With hits in nine of his last ten, Martin is slashing .286/.333/.595 with four HR and seven RBI.

1B Coby Morales (1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI, R) smoked a three run opposite field walk-off home run. After two home runs in his first 13 games, Morales has smoked four homers in his last 10 games. He's one of an Eastern League-high four Patriots with six or more home runs this season. Morales' 13 XBH are tied for second-most in the Eastern League, while his six home runs are tied for the seventh-most in the Eastern League. His 25 hits this season lead all active Patriots. Morales has reached base safely in 21 of 22 starts this season and 21 of 23 appearances overall. Across his last 11 games, Morales is slashing .333/.450/.788 with four HR and nine RBI.

3B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4) extended his hit streak to a season-high three games with his fifth multi-hit effort of the season. Through six games against Portland this season, Hardman is 10-for-21 with a HR, five RBI, two walks and three multi-hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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