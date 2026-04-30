Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 30 at Akron

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (14-8) @ Akron RubberDucks (14-9)

Game #23

Thursday, April 30, 6:35 p.m. - 7 17 Credit Union Park

LH Jackson Kent (1-0) vs RH Dylan DeLucia (0-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the third game of their six-game series this week at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in just a few weeks for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, May 19.

LAST GAME: The Senators fell to the RubberDucks 8-3, evening the series at one game a side this week. After Harrisburg held Akron hitless through 5.2 innings Tuesday night, the Ducks held the Sens hitless through 5.1 innings Wednesday night. The RubberDucks chased RHP Davian Garcia after only recording one out. Akron scored give runs in the first and added another one run in each of the second, fourth and sixth innings. The Senators scored a run in the second from OF Johnathon Thomas'RBI fielder's choice. Harrisburg added another two runs in the ninth from INF Marcus Brown 's pinch-hit, RBI double and INF Sam Brown 's two-out, RBI single.

STAFF MATCHUP: Akron (3.90 team ERA) and Harrisburg (4.15 team ERA) lead the Eastern League in ERA so far this season. However, the two staffs have also walked the most batters in the league-the RubberDucks with 122 (5.5 BB/9), the Senators 121 (5.7 BB/9).

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Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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