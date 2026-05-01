Binghamton Snaps Three-Game Skid with Win at New Hampshire on Thursday

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (9-15) defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-9), 6-3, at Delta Dental Stadium on Thursday night. Binghamton snapped its three-game losing skid with the victory.

Binghamton trailed 2-0 heading into the fourth inning, before scoring six-unanswered runs.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the fourth inning after catcher Kevin Parada led off the frame with a double and later scored on shortstop Wyatt Young's sacrifice fly.

Binghamton put up three runs and took the lead in the fifth inning. Right fielder Eli Serrano III and left fielder Chris Suero drew back-to-back walks to start the inning against right-hander Gage Stanifer (0-2). Designated hitter Jose Ramos followed with a game-tying RBI hit. After a pitching change, Parada hit a go-ahead RBI single off left-hander Mason Olson and Binghamton led 3-2. Later in the frame, center fielder Matt Rudick drove Parada in with a sacrifice fly that made it 4-2.

In the eighth inning, Binghamton added two more runs. Serrano III hit an RBI single and Suero drove in a run on a fielder's choice, which extended the Ponies' lead to 6-2.

Right-hander Brendan Girton started for Binghamton and allowed two runs over 4.0 innings with three strikeouts and did not issue a walk. New Hampshire scored on second baseman Adrian Pinto's leadoff solo home run in the first inning and right fielder Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s RBI single in the third inning. Pinto drove in a run on a groundout in the ninth that cut Binghamton's lead to 6-3.

Right-hander Zach Peek (1-0) earned the win and pitched a scoreless fifth inning with one strikeout. Left-hander Matt Turner spun 2.0 hitless and scoreless innings with four strikeouts in the sixth and seventh innings. Right-hander Douglas Orellana struck out two batters in a scoreless eighth. Right-hander Ben Simon finished the game and allowed one run in the ninth inning, but he struck out center fielder Jace Bohrofen and got third baseman Sean Keys to fly out to end the game.

The Rumble Ponies continue a seven-game series on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium against the Fisher Cats (Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays). First pitch is slated for 6:03 p.m. T he game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Parada went 3-for-5 with a go-ahead RBI hit and a run scored, which marked his first multi-hit game of the season...Serrano III went 1-for-3 with an RBI, a run, and two walks...First baseman TT Bowens went 2-for-5 with two doubles, which marked his first hits as a member of the New York Mets organization...Third baseman Nick Lorusso went 1-for-4 with a single and a walk and extended his on-base streak to six games...Young went 0-for-1 with two walks, a sacrifice fly, hit by pitch, and a run.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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