Pinto Goes Oppo, But Bats Go Cold in Thursday Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Adrian Pinto wacked a leadoff home run but the New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their first game of the series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium, 6-3. Pinto's blast was the first leadoff home run for the Fisher Cats since August 3, 2025 (Victor Arias).

New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer (L, 0-2) struck out six in four innings on the mound. He allowed four runs (two earned), four hits, and walked six. Binghamton RHP Brendan Girton countered with four innings of two-run ball and he struck out three. Rumble Ponies' reliever Zach Peek (W, 1-0) tossed a scoreless fifth and tallied one strikeout. Newcomer Aaron Munson made his New Hampshire debut and retired both batters he faced.

Tonight's top takeaways:

Jace Bohrofen extended his on-base streaks in the win (21). Adrian Pinto clubbed his first Double-A home run. Eddie Micheletti Jr.'s single extended his hit streak to five. Aaron Munson made his New Hampshire debut in the loss. New Hampshire finished April with a record of 13-9.

After falling behind 3-0, Binghamton began to chip away at their deficit in the fourth. A double from catcher Kevin Parada and a single from third baseman Nick Lorusso put Stanifer in a tough spot. Following a walk, shortstop Wyatt Young smacked a sacrifice fly and made it 2-1.

The Rumble Ponies sent nine batters to the plate in the fifth and took the lead. Stanifer uncorked back-to-back walks to open the frame. With two on, designated hitter Jose Ramos ripped a game-tying single and knocked Stanifer out of the game. Following the pitching change, Parada lined an RBI single and put Binghamton out in front. An error kept the line moving and with runners at second and third, center fielder Matt Rudick popped a sacrifice fly, which made it 4-2.

Following a pair of scoreless innings, Binghamton added two more runs in the eighth. The first two hitters of the frame reached on a hit by pitch and a single. The next batter, outfielder Eli Serrano III, cracked an RBI knock. Suero followed with a fielder's choice and brought the score to 6-2.

New Hampshire added a run in the ninth on a fielder's choice but fell 6-3. The Fisher Cats left nine men on base and dropped their first game of the series against the Rumble Ponies.

Fresh off a doubleheader sweep, New Hampshire started Thursday's contest with a bang as second baseman Pinto (1) smashed a leadoff home run.

Leading 1-0, the Cats struck again in the third. Outfielder Jace Bohrofen laced a leadoff double. He advanced to third on a flyout and crossed home on an RBI single from outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr.

The series continues Friday, May 1 with first pitch slated for 6:03 PM. Fisher Cats RHP Richard Gallardo (1-0, 1.06 ERA) will start, and the Rumble Ponies will counter with RHP Jordan Geber (1-1, 0.93 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 on Bally Live, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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