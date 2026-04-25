Saturday Game against Reading Postponed to Rain

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







READING, PA - Pregame rain kept the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (10-7) and Reading Fightin Phils (9-10) from playing on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium, as the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up in May when Reading and New Hampshire meet at Delta Dental Stadium.

The Fisher Cats and Fightin Phils have split the series and will play a rubber match on Sunday, April 26 at 3:15 PM. After dropping Tuesday and Wednesday's contest, New Hampshire battled back to take both games on Thursday and Friday. In yesterday's matchup, pitchers Richard Gallardo and Alex Amalfi combined for a six-hit shutout. Infielder Sean Keys has homered four times in the series and leads the Eastern League with nine dingers.

Following Sunday's game, the Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 28, for April vacation week. Upcoming promotions include 80s Night on Friday, May 1, which includes postgame Atlas fireworks. Dad Rock Day is Saturday, May 2, and the series concludes with Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, May 3. Get your tickets at nhfishercats.com or call the box office at 603-641-2005.

Fans can purchase 2026 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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