Yard Goats Walked off in Portland

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - Red Sox prospect Franklin Arias cranked a two-out pinch-hit walk-off home run in the ninth inning leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 4-3 win against the Hartford Yard Goats on Saturday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in Portland, Maine. It is the second time in three games that Hartford has given back the lead in the ninth inning. Arias' home run went over the right field fence, his seventh of the season. The Yard Goats can win the series with a victory tomorrow afternoon in the road trip finale.

The Sea Dogs scored the first run of the game in the third inning as Hartford starter Eiberson Castellano attempted to pick off Tyler McDonough at second, and threw the ball into center field, allowing the base runner to score.

The Yard Goats tied the game in the fifth inning on a pair of doubles off Sea Dogs reliever Erik Rivera. Jose Torres led off the frame with a double, and later in the inning Andy Perez belted a double down the right field, line scoring Torres to tie the game at 1-1.

Hartford took a 2-1 lead with a run in the sixth inning. Jose Torres came through in the clutch with a two-out single to center field, scoring Bryant Betancourt and giving Hartford its first lead. The Sea Dogs pulled back within a run in the bottom of the inning as Brooks Brannon homered off reliever Davis Palmero.

The Yard Goats made it 3-2 with a single run for the third straight inning with a two-out hit in the seventh. Roc Riggio stung an RBI single into center field, scoring Andy Perez and giving Hartford a one-run lead in the seventh inning.

Yard Goats reliever Austin Smith retired the side in order in the eighth inning, including two strikeouts and turned things over to Fidel Uloa in the ninth. The right-hander sat down the first two batters before hitting Will Turner. Next, Franklin Arias, the Red Sox #2 overall prospect, belted a pinch hit two-run homer over the right field seats to win the game.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game road trip on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM) in Portland, Maine. RHP Jake Brooks will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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