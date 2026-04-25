Wilkinson's Hitless Start Not Enough in Akron's 3-2, 12-Inning Loss at Chesapeake

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron left-hander Matt Wilkinson struck out a season-high seven batters and pitched a second straight hitless start, but the RubberDucks dropped a 3-2, 12-inning, final to the Chesapeake Baysox in the fifth game of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Turning Point

After Akron took the lead in the top of the 11th inning, Chesapeake responded in the bottom half against right-hander Reid Johnston. With the automatic runner on second base, the Baysox used a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single by center fielder Tavian Josenberger to even the score and extend the game. One inning later, Chesapeake plated the winning run on catcher Maverick Handley's walk-off single.

Mound Presence

Wilkinson retired the first six batters before a leadoff walk in the third inning to shortstop Griff O'Ferrall, who stole second base and scored after two consecutive wild pitches. Wilkinson yielded one other walk but kept Chesapeake hitless until he left with one out in the sixth, extending his 10 1/3-inning hitless streak. The RubberDucks' bullpen combined for six innings of one-hit relief before surrendering the winning run in the 12th. Right-handers Hunter Stanley (1 2/3), Sean Matson (two innings), and Jack Jasiak (one) each worked scoreless outings before Johnston was charged with the loss.

Duck Tales

Akron tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth inning, when right fielder Nick Mitchell walked, went to third base on center fielder Jake Fox 's single and scored on left fielder Guy Lipscomb 's sacrifice fly to right field. The RubberDucks took a brief lead in the 11th inning, when Alex Mooney, the automatic runner, scored on Mitchell's sacrifice bunt. Fox and first baseman Ralphy Velazquez each had two hits. Akron went 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, leaving 12 runners on base.

Notebook

Fox extended an 11-game on-base streak...Genao has reached base in each of his 18 starts this season...Wilkinson has allowed one run or fewer in each of his four starts...The game was a season-long 12 innings for both teams...Akron is 0-2 in extra innings, losing both on the road...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 3,472.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks conclude the series at Chesapeake at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Prince George's Stadium. Akron right-hander Khal Stephen (1-2, 1.53 ERA) is scheduled to face Baysox right-hander Trace Bright (0-1, 6.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, akronrubberducks.com, and the Bally Sports Live, MiLB and MLB apps. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available on the MiLB app and akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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