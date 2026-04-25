Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats Rained out on Saturday Night, April 25

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - Saturday's game between the Reading Fightin Phils and New Hampshire Fisher Cats has been postponed due to rain expected throughout the evening.

The game will be made up in New Hampshire at a date to be determined during the teams' next series between May 12-17. Sunday's game will remain a single game as scheduled, beginning at 3:15 p.m.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for April 25, 2026, may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2026 R-Phils regular season home games, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, by calling the R-Phils at 610-370-BALL, or via email to info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange.

Please note that if you have any of the following general admission tickets for today's game, they will be accepted at their designated rain date, listed below:

Muhlenberg Night: tickets will be accepted on their rain date of May 7 Adams & Associates: tickets will be accepted on their rain date of May 8 830 AM WEEU: tickets will be accepted on their rain date of May 9 Y102: Tickets will be accepted on their rain date of May 10

The Fightin Phils encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to the rescheduling of your event.

Additionally, the April 25 Tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles": R-Phils Wear "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Jersey with Jersey Auction/Raffle, thanks to Philly Pretzel Factory - Muhlenberg, Spring House Window & Door, 830 AM WEEU, will shift to Sunday, June 14.

Please note, the Sunday, April 26 R-Phils game vs New Hampshire will remain a single nine-inning game, beginning as scheduled at 3:15 p.m. Diamond Credit Union Plaza Gates will open at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Promotions for Sunday, April 26 include:

Phillie Phanatic Performs, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center - Honoring our Community's First Responders.

All Fans Run the Bases, thanks to 69 News Berks Edition.

National Pretzel Day Celebration: Special Discount Pricing on ALL Pretzels.

Berks Packing Sunday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $67 when purchased in advance, w/ Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms, thanks to South Mountain YMCA Camps.

Pre-Game Community Music Showcase featuring the "Oley Valley Elementary Chorus", thanks to String Tree.

11th Annual United Way of Berks County Ready.Set.Read! Celebration, thanks to Customers Bank.

15th Annual Renaissance Academy Charter School "Crazy About Reading" Celebration.

VOiCEup Berks Day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Saturday against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 3:15 p.m. RHP Luke Russo is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Fernando Perez for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 2:55 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The series ends Sunday with an appearance from the Phillie Phanatic, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Honoring our Community's First Responders. Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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