Senators and Curve Postponed Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The fifth game of the series between the Senators and Curve has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game during their series in Altoona that starts Tuesday, May 12.

This week's series is tied at two games a side. Harrisburg won last night 12-6.

Sunday's game is slated to be played as regularly scheduled with first pitch at 1:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham (2-1) is scheduled to make the start.

Tickets to Saturday's game are valid for exchange to any remaining Senators home game, subject to availability. Call 717.231.4444 or visit the Senators box office at FNB Field to exchange tickets.







Eastern League Stories from April 25, 2026

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