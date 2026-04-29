Harrisburg Senators Game Notes - April 29 at Akron

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (14-7) @ Akron RubberDucks (13-9)

Game #22

Wednesday, April 29, 6:35 p.m. - 7 17 Credit Union Park

RH Davian Garcia (1-2) vs LH Caden Favors (1-2)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Akron RubberDucks (Double-A, Cleveland Guardians) play the second game of their six-game series this week at 7 17 Credit Union Park. The Sens took the first series, four games to two. The two teams meet again in just a few weeks for a six-game series at FNB Field starting Tuesday, May 19.

LAST GAME: The Senators blanked the RubberDucks 3-0 Tuesday night, throwing their third shutout of the season. LHP Alex Clemmey retired the first 14 batters he faced and held Akron hitless through the first 5.2 innings. In six shutout framed, Clemmey allowed only the one hit, walked two and struck out six. LHP Jared Simpson followed with two scoreless innings, and RHP Erick Mejia tossed a scoreless ninth to close the win and earn his third save of the season. Sac flies from C Caleb Lomavita and INF Kervin Pichardo scored the first two Sens runs. INF Seaver King singled home OF Johnathon Thomas in the seventh to extend the lead to 3-0.

PITCHING TRENDS: Prior to last series with Altoona, Harrisburg starters were averaging 3.1 innings each start, and only two starters had thrown five or more innings in the first 15 games. Now, over the last six games, the Senators have had four starts of five innings or more, including six-inning starts from RHP Kyle Luckham and LHP Alex Clemmey. The whole Sens staff was also leading the league in walks. Over the last three games, though, Harrisburg pitching has only walked two batters each game.

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Eastern League Stories from April 29, 2026

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