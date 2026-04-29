Yankees Call up Former Somerset Patriots RHP Elmer Rodriguez to Make MLB Debut

Published on April 29, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Elmer Rodriguez(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have called up RHP Elmer Rodriguez to make his MLB debut on Wednesday, April 29. Rodriguez becomes the 52 nd former Somerset Patriots player to make his MLB debut since becoming the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

This season for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rodriguez has a 1-2 record with a 1.27 ERA and 20 K over 21.1 IP in four starts prior to his major league call up.

In 2025, Rodriguez was named Baseball America's Yankees Minor League Player of the Year. Between Hudson Valley, Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Rodriguez went 11-8 with a 2.58 ERA and 176 K over 150 IP in 27 games (26 starts). He ranked second among all minor league pitchers last season in strikeouts. Among qualified Yankees farmhands, he ranked first in strikeouts and innings pitched, was tied for first in starts, second in ERA, opponents' batting average (.192) and WHIP (1.07) and tied for third in wins.

For his minor league career, Rodriguez is 23-21 with a 2.51 ERA and 391 K over 354.2 IP in 79 games (74 starts).

The San Juan, P.R., native was originally selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft. He was then acquired by the Yankees from the Red Sox along with international signing bonus pool money in exchange for C Carlos Narváez on December 11, 2024.

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