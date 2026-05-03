Zorros Bash Five Homers in Dominant Shutout Victory Over Sea Dogs Saturday

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Tyler Hardman of the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots claimed their first shutout victory of the season, beating the Portland Sea Dogs 11-0 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Saturday night. With the win, the Patriots have won three games in a row for the first time this season and five of their last six games.

With eight of nine starters recording a hit for the second consecutive night, Somerset hammered a season-high tying five homers for the second time this year and first time since 4/3/26 vs. Portland.

The Patriots hit a franchise-tying three home runs in the fourth inning for the sixth time in franchise history and third time this season. The three home run fourth inning marked Somerset's first three home run inning since 4/16/26 vs. Reading.

The Patriots fourth inning included back-to-back home runs from Tyler Hardman and DJ Gladney. It was the first time Somerset hit back-to-back homers since Jace Avina and Marco Luciano went back-to-back on 4/16/26 vs. Reading.

With five home runs in the contest, Somerset has smashed multiple homers in seven straight games and 11 of their last 13 games. Somerset's 47 home runs this season lead all of Double-A.

Over Somerset's last 13 games, the Patriots have hit 31 home runs with 61.9% of their runs in that span coming around to score on the long ball.

LHP Kyle Carr (6.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K) notched his first career Double-A quality start. Carr's six innings tied a Somerset season-high by a starting pitcher (last by Cade Smith 4/29/26 vs. Portland), while his seven strikeouts marked a new Double-A career-high.

DH Jackson Castillo (3-for-5, RBI) celebrated his 23rd birthday with his second three hit game of the season. Through eight games this season, Castillo is 13-for-29 with three XBH, six RBI and five walks. Dating back to last season, Castillo has a hit in ten straight games with Somerset.

SS Anthony Volpe (1-for-4, 2 RBI, BB, R) started at SS in his 12th MLB rehab game, tallying RBIs in back-to-back at bats in the third and fourth innings.

CF Jace Avina (1-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, R) extended his hit streak to four games with his seventh home run of the season in the third inning. Avina has hit a home run in three of his last four games. In that span, he's 6-for-18 with five XBH and seven RBI. After one home run in his first 12 games, Avina has six home runs in his last 10 games. Avina's seven home runs this season are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system and tied for fifth in the Eastern League.

1B Coby Morales (2-for-4, HR, RBI, BB, R) mashed his second homer in the last three games. After two home runs in his first 13 games of the season, Morales has tallied five homers in his last 11 games. He's one of an Eastern League-high four Patriots with seven or more homers this season. Morales' 14 XBH are tied for second-most in the Eastern League, while his seven home runs are tied for third in the Yankees minor league system and tied for fifth in the Eastern League. Morales has reached base safely in 22 of 23 starts this season and 22 of 24 appearances overall.

3B Tyler Hardman (3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) made it back-to-back games with a HR, smashing a home run in back-to-back at bats in the fourth and fifth innings. Over his last two games, Hardman is 4-for-8 with three HR, eight RBI and two walks. Hardman extended his hit streak to a season-high five games. In that span, he's 10-for-18, with three HR, nine RBI and three walks. Through eight games against Portland this season, Hardman is 14-for-29 with four HR, 13 RBI, four walks, four multi-hit games and three three-plus hit games.

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Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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