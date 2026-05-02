May 2, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 2, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







MR. CLUTCH Franklin Arias hit his eighth home run of the season Thursday night, tying his total from the entirety of last season in just 20 games (versus last year's 116 games). His two-run shot tied the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, marking the third time in the last week that Arias hit a game-tying or game-winning home run in the ninth inning. Last Thursday night, Arias tied a game against Hartford in the ninth inning, which the Sea Dogs went on to win in the tenth. Last Saturday, down to his final strike with two outs in the ninth inning, Arias hit a walk-off home run to right field. This season, Arias is batting .450 with runners in scoring position (9-for-20) with two doubles and three home runs.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 28 home runs on the season is third most in the Eastern League. Yesterday, the Sea Dogs scored all three of their runs on two home runs in their 13-3 loss. It was their eighth multi-home run game of the season. Franklin Arias leads the team with eight, followed by Max Ferguson's four. Seven players have two home runs on the season, and two players have one.

KEEPING THE STREAKS Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario have been consistent bats for the Sea Dogs as of late, with each riding a five game hit streak. Rosario leads the team with an 11 game on-base streak that dates back to April 12th. Brooks Brannon has reached base in his first seven straight games to start the season, walking in his last five straight.

SOMERSET'S OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION Somerset is batting .346 as a team against the Sea Dogs in this series with a .436 on base percentage. In five games on the series, Somerset is outscoring Portland 42-17. Of those 42 runs for Somerset, 21 of them have been batted in by home runs, with 11 total on the series. For Portland, 13 of their 17 runs have scored via the long ball.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS On May 1st, RHP Calvin Bickerstaff and LHP Shea Sprague were assigned to the Portland Sea Dogs from the Greenville Drive. In a corresponding move, catcher Raudelis Martinez was assigned to the development list. On April 28th, LHP Dalton Rogers was added to the Injured List, catcher Drew Ehrhard retired to join the Red Sox as their Interim Bullpen Catcher, and outfielder Caden Rose was activated from the development list.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 2, 2003 - Justin Sherrod paced a balanced attack with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Portland's 13-3 rout at New Haven. Every Sea Dog in the starting lineup scored.

ON THE MOUND RHP Jedixson Paez (0-0, 4.50 ERA) makes his second start and third appearance for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Paez has not pitched more than 1.0 inning in a single outing, giving up two runs in three total innings of work. Paez was selected by the White Sox in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. He made the White Sox Opening Day roster and his MLB Debut on Opening day, allowing three runs on two hits in 1.1 IP against the Brewers. After recording an 18.00 ERA in three 2026 appearances for CWS (6 R, 4 H, 2 HR, 3 BB in 3.0 IP), Paez was DFA'd and returned to the Red Sox.







Eastern League Stories from May 2, 2026

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