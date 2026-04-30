April 30, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on April 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







GET THOSE GAMES IN The Sea Dogs have already completed 23 games in the month of April, tying their most games in April since 2016. After today's game, the Sea Dogs will have played their most April games since 2012, when they completed 25.

GARCIA'S DAY Johanfran Garcia had his best game of the season so far in game two of yesterday's double header. In addition to hitting his first Double-A home run against former AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, Garcia backpicked another Yankee on a Major League rehab assignment, Anthony Volpe, at first base, and caught another runner stealing third in a strike-him-out/throw-him-out situation.

FACING THE YANKS Max Ferguson also went yard against Gerrit Cole for a solo shot in the fifth inning of game two yesterday, his fourth home run of the season. In two games batting against the Sea Dogs, Anthony Volpe is two-for-seven, has grounded into three double plays, was picked off at first, and thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double. LHP Carlos Rodon is lined up to start today's game, and will be the third Major League Yankees rehabber the Sea Dogs will see this week.

CLOSE CALLS Five of the Sea Dogs' last seven games have been decided by a margin of one run. Yesterday's 6-5 victory was the first time the Sea Dogs have come from behind to win a road game. Previously, the Sea Dogs were 0-5 when opponents scored first on the road.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 2.08 ERA), who was originally scheduled to start today, was added to the Injured List on April 28th. LHP P.J. Labriola (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who pitched 1.1 innings for the Sea Dogs on April 25th, was assigned to the Greenville Drive. In corresponding moves, Raudelis Martinez and Caden Rose, who had both recently been assigned to Portland's development list, were added back to the active roster. Additionally, former Portland catcher Drew Ehrhard officially announced his retirement from playing in the minor leagues to take on a new role in the organization as the Red Sox' bullpen catcher.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 30, 2004 - The Portland Sea Dogs organization welcomes the four millionth fan in team history.

ON THE MOUND RHP Patrick Halligan (0-0, 9.64 ERA) will make his seventh appearance and first start for the Sea Dogs in 2026. Halligan has allowed 10 runs, all earned, on 15 hits, eight walks, and three home runs, while striking out 16 batters in 9.1 innings pitched. Halligan's last start came on May 24, 2024 for the Gwinnett Stripers, allowing one run in 2.0 innings. Halligan has 16 career starts in the minors, and pitched a career high 5.2 innings on June 19, 2022 for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Originally drafted by the Royals in 2021, Halligan has played for at least two teams every season of his minor league career, reaching as high as Triple-A in the Royals, Braves, and Astros organizations. Halligan was traded from the Braves to the Astros in 2025 and elected free agency, signing with the Red Sox in January 2026.







Eastern League Stories from April 30, 2026

April 30, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.