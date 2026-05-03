May 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PLAYER OF THE MONTH Franklin Arias was named the Sea Dogs' Player of the Month for April. Throughout the month, Arias batted .375 with 27 hits and 20 RBIs. He launched eight home runs, three of which tied or won a game in the ninth inning. Since at least 2005, Arias' .375 batting average is second only to 2014 Mookie Betts' .430 average among Sea Dogs with 20 or more games played in April. Eight April home runs and 20 April RBI are both the most by a Sea Dog since at least 2005 as well.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 28 home runs on the season is tied for third most in the Eastern League. The Sea Dogs have eight multi-home run games this season. Franklin Arias leads the way with eight, followed by Max Ferguson's four. Seven players have two home runs on the season, and two players have one.

KEEPING THE STREAKS Will Turner's four game hit streak and four game runs scored streak lead the team. Brooks Brannon has reached base in his first eight games to start the season. Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario had hit streaks of five games snapped in yesterday's shutout loss.

SOMERSET'S OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION Somerset is batting .351 as a team against

the Sea Dogs in this series with a .434 on base percentage. In six games, Somerset is outscoring Portland 53-17. Of those 53 runs for Somerset, 29 of them have been batted in by home runs, with 16 total on the series. For Portland, 13 of their 17 runs have scored via the long ball, with eight total throughout the week.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS On May 1st, RHP Calvin Bickerstaff and LHP Shea Sprague were assigned to the Portland Sea Dogs from the Greenville Drive. In a corresponding move, catcher Raudelis Martinez was assigned to the development list. On April 28th, LHP Dalton Rogers was added to the Injured List, catcher Drew Ehrhard retired to join the Red Sox as their Interim Bullpen Catcher, and outfielder Caden Rose was activated from the development list.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 3, 2005 - David Murphy singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 4-1, 11 inning win in the completion of the previous night's suspended game against New Britain.

A LOOK AHEAD The Sea Dogs will return to Portland to face the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at home for the second time this season beginning Tuesday, May 5th. The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats split their first series 3-3. The Sea Dogs' three game win streak in that series from April 9th to April 11th marks their longest win streak of the season.

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins (1-1, 3.24 ERA) last started and pitched five innings in the Sea Dogs' combined no-hitter on April 26th against Hartford, their ninth in franchise history. Mullins allowed two runs, both on an error at first base. Mullins has not given up an earned run in his last two appearances, spanning 11 innings against Hartford last Sunday and Altoona on April 19th, when he pitched 6.0 shutout innings.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

May 3, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

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