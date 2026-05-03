Curve Bullpen Grounds Squirrels in Sunday Win
Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA .- Altoona's bullpen tossed five one-hit innings on Sunday afternoon as the Curve secured a series split with the Richmond Flying Squirrels with a 7-2 win at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With the win, Altoona split the week-long series with a 3-3 record.
Jack Branningan hit his third home run of the series with a solo shot in the first inning off Richmond starter Greg Farone. Keiner Delgado knocked a two-run shot in the third inning off Farone to give Altoona the lead for good. It was Delgado's second home run of the season.
Curve starter Connor Wietgrefe tossed four innings in the start, allowing two first inning runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Altoona's bullpen took over in the fifth inning and shut down the Flying Squirrels attack, allowing just one hit and two baserunners for the rest of the game.
Alessandro Ercolani made his season debut for the Curve with a perfect fifth inning, striking out one. Jarod Bayless followed with two perfect frames, striking out one. Emmanuel Chapman finished off the outing, tossing two scoreless frames with one hit allowed and a walk. Chapman earned his third save of the season.
Altoona travels to Bowie, MD on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Curve plan to start RHP Peyton Stumbo with Chesapeake's starter to be announced.
For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
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