Ducks Drop Wild Sunday Finale 13-11 to Harrisburg

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Harrisburg Senators scored 13 unanswered runs to rally back from a double-digit deficit and beat the Akron RubberDucks 13-11 on Sunday afternoon at 7 17 Credit Union Park.

Turning Point

After chipping away since the third inning, Harrisburg completed the wild comeback in the seventh. Sam Petersen lined a two-out, three-run double down the line in right to put the Senators ahead 13-11.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle started strong for Akron facing the minimum through the first two innings. Harrisburg started the comeback against the left-hander in the third and continued to score at least one run off Hartle the rest of his afternoon. In total, Hartle worked 4.1 innings allowing nine runs while striking out seven. Jay Driver allowed a run over an inning and two-thirds. Hunter Stanley allowed three runs over an inning pitched. Jack Carey tossed two scoreless innings for Akron.

Duck Tales

Prior to the Harrisburg 13-0 run, Akron jumped out of the gate with an early scoring run of its own. Angel Genao hit the fourth pitch of the game off the batter's eye in center to put Akron ahead 1-0. The RubberDucks then loaded the bases with a Ralphy Velazquez walk, Wuilfredo Antunez single and Jake Fox reaching on an error. A Cameron Barstad ground out plated Velazquez before Alex Mooney ripped a two-run single into left to make it 4-0 RubberDucks. Akron continued its hot hitting in the second, Antunez lifted a bases loaded sac-fly to score Jose Devers. After a Fox walk reloaded the bases, Joe Lampe and Barstad were both hit by pitches to bring home two more runs. Mooney followed with a sac-fly to center to score Fox. Guy Lipscomb plated both Lampe and Barstad before scoring himself on Devers' single to make it 11-0 Akron.

The RubberDucks were able to work five walks from the third inning on but were held to just one hit after the 11-run outburst. Akron finished the game 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left six on base.

Notebook

Akron and Harrisburg split the series at 7 17 Credit Union Park...Genao's leadoff home run in the bottom of the first was the first leadoff homer by an Akron hitter since Travis Bazzana on April 29, 2025 in Altoona...The game marked the first time since at least 2005 that Akron has been involved in a game where either team has overcame an 11-run deficit...The 24 combined runs marked the most at 7 17 Credit Union Park since Akron beat Richmond 12-11 on July 9, 2018...Game Time: 2:57...Attendance: 3,230.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before traveling to Richmond to begin a six-game series at CarMax Park on Tuesday, May 5 at 7:05 p.m. The RubberDucks return home to Akron to start a six-game series against Chesapeake on Tuesday, May 12 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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