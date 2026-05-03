Justice Bigbie's Four RBI Day Propels SeaWolves 5th Straight Win

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (13-14) downed the Chesapeake Baysox (11-15) for the fifth consecutive game with a 4-3 victory powered by a 4-RBI day from outfielder Justice Bigbie.

Erie's offense was entirely contained to the third and eighth inning in the series finale. After starter Kenny Serwa allowed two second inning scores, Bennett Lee, Seth Stephenson, and Bigbie all collected hits to ignite the big three-score frame.

The bullpen sprung into action equally as admirably as it had all week. Righty Yosber Sanchez allowed a single run to score in the 4th. After that, it was all zeros the rest of the way for the SeaWolves pitching staff. Moises Rodriguez and Wandisson Charles both tuned in scoreless frames, each striking out two batters.

Headed to the 8th tied at three, Justice Bigbie's onslaught at the plate wasn't finished. After Peyton Graham drew a team-leading 15th walk and stole a base, Bigbie came through with an RBI single into shallow center field to put Erie in front.

Woo-Suk Go entered in the 9th inning to collect his second save of the series and season, putting him just one shy of his season-high of three in an American professional season. The righty worked as a closer during his time in the Korean Baseball Organization and notched as many as 42 saves in a season with the LG Twins.

The SeaWolves travel to Harrisburg tomorrow and begin a six-game set on Tuesday night. First pitch of game one is set for 6:00 PM.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups, are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.