Strong Series for New Hampshire Ends in Sunday Split
Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
MANCHESTER, NH - A two-run home run from Eddie Micheletti Jr. highlighted a Sunday split, as the New Hampshire Fisher Cats took the first game, 4-3, and dropped the second game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-0. Despite two runs in the top of the ninth for the Rumble Ponies, New Hampshire (15-10) hung on to win the resumption of yesterday's suspension, a game that was paused in the bottom of the fourth to inclement weather. Binghamton (10-17) handed the Fisher Cats their first shutout loss in the season in the series finale.
In the start of Saturday's game, prior to the rain, infielder Nick Goodwin lasered a two-run homer over the left-field wall to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. After the suspension, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. clubbed a two-run homer of his own to help New Hampshire win their fifth game of the week.
Today's top takeaways:
Jace Bohrofen extended his on-base streak in the win (23). Nick Goodwin mashed his first Double-A home run. Eddie Micheletti Jr. knocked his sixth HR of the season, a two-run shot Aaron Munson recorded his first Double-A strikeout. Adrian Pinto reached base four times in the game-two loss. New Hampshire offense shutout for the first time in 2026. Fisher Cats take the series, five-to-two, improve to 10-4 at home
RHP Fernando Perez tossed 3-2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits and six walks. Reliever Irv Carter IV (W, 2-0) pitched two scoreless frames, and he struck out four batters. Conor Larkin (SV, 3) allowed a pair of runs over two innings, but he was able to secure a Fisher Cats' win. Binghamton starter Jonathan Santucci (L, 0-4) was tagged for two earned runs on one hit, and he walked six batters.
In game two, Binghamton plated a pair of runs in the first and added one more in the seventh. New Hampshire righty Jackon Wentworth (L, 1-2) tossed five strong innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. He threw 60 pitches, 45 of them for strikes. Rumble Ponies' LHP Zach Thornton kept the Cats' bats in check in his four innings on the mound. He punched out seven batters and allowed three hits. Reliever Douglas Orellana (W, 2-0) struck out two batters in an inning of work.
Game One
New Hampshire struck first in the bottom of the second. With two outs and a runner on first, Goodwin (1) laced a two-run blast and made it 2-0.
Binghamton answered in the top of the fourth. Infielder Diego Mosquera popped a sacrifice fly and cut the Rumble Ponies' deficit to 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, first baseman Sean Keys walked to open the frame. Two batters later, Micheletti Jr. (4) walloped a two-run home run which made it 4-1.
Game Two
Binghamton plated a pair in the first inning. With two in scoring position, designated hitter Kevin Parada rolled a groundout and plated a run. The next batter, first baseman JT Schwartz, blooped an RBI single which extended the Ponies' lead to 2-0.
The final run of the game crossed in the seventh inning. With the bases juiced, Schwartz plated a run on a sacrifice double play which brought the score to 3-0.
Following a day off, New Hampshire begins a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine. Despite taking the first two games of the series, the Fisher Cats split their first matchup with the Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field from April 7 through April 12. Coverage on Tuesday begins at 5:40 on WKXL and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.
The Fisher Cats return home on Tuesday, May 12, to begin a two-week homestand, as the Reading Fightin Phils and the Hartford Yard Goats visit Delta Dental Stadium for the first time.
Season tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.
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