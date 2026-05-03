Senators Win with Historic 11-Run Comeback, Topple RubberDucks 13-11

Published on May 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







AKRON, Ohio - After the RubberDucks took an 11-0 lead in the second inning, the game felt lost for the Senators. Then Harrisburg rallied, scoring 13 unanswered runs from the third through seventh innings to come back and beat Akron 13-11.

The 11-run comeback is the largest in the franchise's modern era (since 1987).

The Senators plated two in the third, three in the fourth, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in seventh to win. Equal to the task, the Harrisburg bullpen held Akron scoreless from the third inning on, allowing only one hit in that time.

C Max Romero Jr. went three-for-five with two home runs, four RBIs and three runs scored. OF Sam Petersen went three-for-five with two doubles, four RBIs, two runs scored and a walk. INF Seaver King went three-for-five with a home run, double, RBI, three runs scored and a walk.

In all, Harrisburg scored 13 runs on 15 hits, seven walks and two hit batsmen. Six different hitters reached base three times or more. It's the third time the Senators have scored 13 runs in a game this season and second time doing so against the RubberDucks.

After Akron tagged LHP Alex Clemmey for ten runs (seven earned) in 1.1 innings, RHP Thomas Schultz allowed a run in 0.2 innings.

Then five arms combined to shutout the Ducks' bats the rest of the way.

RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. started the chain with a one-two-three third. LHP Jared Simpson stranded two baserunners in a scoreless fourth.

RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (W, 4-1) added three shutout innings, allowing one hit, walking one and striking out four.

In the eighth, RHP Valentin Linarez put up a zero with a walk and a strikeout. RHP Luke Young (S, 2) followed with a scoreless ninth, striking out one.

The teams finished splitting the series. Harrisburg is 16-10; Akron is 16-11.

The Senators return home to host the Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) at FNB Field this week. The series starts Tuesday, May 5, 6:00 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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