Senators Mount Late Comeback But Lose in Extras, 3-2

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







AKRON, Ohio - The Senators trailed most of the game but managed to tie things in the eighth and take the lead in the tenth. The RubberDucks responded with a walk-off win in the bottom of the tenth, beating Harrisburg 3-2.

Tied at one in the tenth, OF Johnathon Thomas, the placed runner, was on third with two outs. INF Kervin PIchardo grounded a ball through the left side, deflected by the second baseman Christian Knacpzyk, into left field to score Thomas.

In the bottom of the tenth, RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. (L, 1-1) loaded the bases with two walks. With one out, Akron's Ralphy Velasquez hit a high pop fly into shallow left that fell fair near the foul line and scored the tying run.

On an attempt to throw out a trailing runner at second base, OF Sam Petersen 's errant throw went high of second and scored the winning run.

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara threw six innings of one-run ball to start, scattering five hits and a walk. He struck out eight along the way.

Trailing 1-0 after seven, INF Seaver King singled with two outs in the eighth. INF Cayden Wallace doubled him home to tie the game at one.

RHP Thomas Schultz pitched a scoreless seventh with two strikeouts. RHP Luke Young followed with two shutout innings, also striking out two.

C Caleb Lomavita went two-for-four with a double.

The series is now two games a side. Harrisburg is 15-9; Akron is 15-10.

Game five is tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. RHP Kyle Luckham (2-1) is scheduled to start.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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