May 1, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







GET THOSE GAMES IN The Sea Dogs played 24 games in the month of April. It was their most April games played since 2012, when they completed 25.

MR. CLUTCH Franklin Arias hit his eighth home run of the season last night, tying his total from the entirety of last season in just 20 games (versus last year's 116 games). His two-run shot tied the game 6-6 in the top of the ninth inning, marking the third time in the last week that Arias has hit a game-tying or game-winning home run in the ninth inning. Last Thursday night, Arias tied a game against Hartford in the ninth inning, which the Sea Dogs went on to win in the tenth. Last Saturday, down to his final strike with two outs in the ninth inning, Arias hit a walk-off home run to right field. This season, Arias is batting .450 with runners in scoring position (9-for-20) with two doubles and three home runs.

OUT OF THE PARK! The Sea Dogs' 26 home runs on the season is tied for third most in the Eastern League. Yesterday, the Sea Dogs blasted three home runs in their 9-6 loss to the Patriots. It was their seventh multi-home run game of the season, and their second game with three home runs. Franklin Arias leads the team with eight, followed by Max Ferguson's four. Five players have two home runs on the season, and four players have one.

KEEPING THE STREAKS Nate Baez and Ronald Rosario have been consistent bats for the Sea Dogs as of late, riding a five game and four game hitting streak respectively. Rosario leads the team with a ten game on-base streak that dates back to April 12th. Brooks Brannon has reached base in his first six games to start the season, walking in his last four straight.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 2.08 ERA), who was originally scheduled to start yesterday, was added to the Injured List on April 28th. LHP P.J. Labriola (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who pitched 1.1 innings for the Sea Dogs on April 25th, was assigned to the Greenville Drive. In corresponding moves, Raudelis Martinez and Caden Rose, who had both recently been assigned to Portland's development list, were added back to the active roster. Additionally, former Portland catcher Drew Ehrhard officially announced his retirement from playing in the minor leagues to take on a new role in the organization as the Red Sox' bullpen catcher.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 1, 2007 - Clay Buchholz worked six perfect innings before allowing a leadoff single to Bowie's Paco Figueroa on an 0-2 pitch. Buchholz took a no-decision in Portland's 4-1 win over the Baysox at Hadlock Field.

ON THE MOUND RHP John Holobetz (1-2, 2.45 ERA) takes the bump for his fifth start of the season. He last pitched on April 24th against Hartford, giving up four runs on two home runs. In his first three appearances, Holobetz gave up just two runs in 16.0 innings pitched. Holobetz earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week after a one hit, seven inning outing on April 18th against Altoona, where he struck out a career-high 11 batters.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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