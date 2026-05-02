Tribe Has Spoken, Somerset Sends Portland Packing on Survivor Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Jack Cebert(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Portland Sea Dogs 13-3 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Friday night. With the win, the Patriots have won four of their last five and clinched their first series victory of the season.

All nine starting hitters scored a run, with eight of nine batters tallying at least one hit.

Somerset's first inning grand slam by Tyler Hardman was the Patriots' third grand slam this season after having no grand slams in 2025. The first inning home run was Somerset's Double-A leading 10th of the season.

With two home runs in the contest, Somerset has smashed multiple homers in six straight games and 10 of their last 12 games. Somerset's 42 home runs this season all of Double-A.

Over their last 12 games, the Patriots have hit 26 home runs with 59.5% of their runs in that span scoring on homers.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 7 K) picked up his first Double-A win in his Double-A debut. Cebert struck out four batters his first time through the order across three perfect innings. Going back to 4/16/26 with High-A Hudson Valley, Cebert has earned the win in each of his last three outings. In that stretch he's posted a 1.10 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 0.113 BAA in 16.1 IP. Across four outings between Hudson Valley and Somerset this season, Cebert has 24 strikeouts to five walks in 23.2 IP.

SS Anthony Volpe (0-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB) started at shortstop in his 11th MLB rehab game, scoring Kenedy Corona on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

RF Garrett Martin (2-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) hit a home run in his third consecutive game for the first time in his career. Over his last three games, Martin is 6-for-14 with four HR and seven RBI. Martin has hit a home run in four of his last five games. In that span, he's smashed five homers alongside nine RBI after just three HR and eight RBI in his first 16 games this season. Martin's eight home runs lead all Patriots, are tied for the most in the Yankees minor league system and tied for third in the Eastern League.

3B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 R) smashed his second career grand slam and first since 6/1/23 vs. Portland. Hardman extended his hit streak to a season-high four games. In that span, he's 7-for-13, with HR, five RBI and three walks. Through seven games against Portland this season, Hardman is 11-for-24 with two HR, nine RBI, four walks and three multi-hit games.

C Manny Palencia (2-for-3, 2 BB, R) reached a season-high four times in his first multi-hit game of the year. On a season-high three game hit streak, Palencia is 4-for-10 with two walks in that span.

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Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

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