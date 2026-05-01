Rumble Ponies to Play as Binghamton Bobbers in Alternate Identity Tribute to Dick's Sporting Goods

Published on May 1, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have unveiled a new alternate identity called the Binghamton Bobbers.

During Set Sail Weekend at Mirabito Stadium, the Rumble Ponies will transform into the Binghamton Bobbers from June 19-21 vs. New Hampshire.

The Binghamton Bobbers is an ode to Binghamton being the birthplace of what became known as Dick's Sporting Goods. The Bobbers also celebrates the love of summer, baseball, and fishing on the lake.

In 1948, an 18-year-old named Richard "Dick" Stack opened a bait and tackle store in Binghamton, near where Mirabito Stadium stands today. Stack started the business with $300 from his grandmother's cookie jar. After initially starting as a fishing store, the business expanded into a broadcaster sporting goods store that became what is known today as Dick's Sporting Goods.

The Binghamton Bobbers pays tribute to Richard Stack's bait and tackle store that grew into something bigger than just a community store in Binghamton and has shaped many athletes through their Sports Matter campaign.

As part of Set Sail Weekend, the following promotional highlights will take place:

Friday, June 19 - Miller Auto Team Fireworks

Saturday, June 20 - Binghamton Bobbers Captain Hat (first 1,000 fans), presented by Magic 101.7

Sunday, June 21 - Super Splash Sunday (where sections of the ballpark turn into water zones) | Kids Eat Free | High Fives Club Sunday | Pregame catch on the field (12-12:30 p.m.) | Home Instead Senior Sunday, featuring ticket special and Senior Stroll on the field (12-12:30 p.m.)

Individual game tickets for the 2026 season are currently on sale. Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from May 1, 2026

Rumble Ponies to Play as Binghamton Bobbers in Alternate Identity Tribute to Dick's Sporting Goods - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

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