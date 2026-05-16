Binghamton's Late Comeback Falls Short against Somerset

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, N.J. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-25) go down early and can't recover as they fall to the Somerset Patriots (18-19) 7-3 from TD Bank Ballpark. Somerset leads the six-game series 3-1.

Binghamton's third baseman, Jacob Reimer, got the Rumble Ponies started in the top of the first inning with a solo home run off of right-hander Jack Cebert. It was Reimer's third big fly of the season and put Binghamton up 1-0.

Cebert (2-0) allowed just one run and four hits across 5.2 innings while not allowing a walk and striking out seven. It was Cebert's third start of the year in just his third Double-A start.

The Patriots' offense woke up early as they put up one run in the bottom of the first inning off an RBI groundout from right fielder Jackson Castillo, and then five runs in the second inning.

In the home half of the second inning, Somerset put up five runs behind a grand slam from center fielder Garrett Martin. He has a team lead of 12 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Right-hander R.J. Gordon (0-2) took the ball for Binghamton in his second start, coming off the injured list. He surrendered six runs over 1.2 innings pitched and allowed seven hits.

Binghamton right-hander Zach Peek was called out of the bullpen in the second inning, going 1.1 innings with zero hits or runs allowed. Left-hander Max Green was outstanding in his first affiliated ball appearance since 2023, tossing 2.2 innings and not allowing a run, and only giving up one hit.

The Patriots extended their lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run from the designated hitter Jace Avina, who now has 11 homers in 33 games. Somerset has extended their extra base hit streak to 37 straight games.

Binghamton did not go away without a fight, making it a 7-3 game in the eighth inning. After a lead-off single from center fielder Eli Serrano III, first baseman Chris Suero smashed a two-run home run. Suero has two home runs in the series and seven all year.

Jaylen Palmer, who was signed two days ago on a minor league deal with Binghamton, had a two-hit night with two stolen bases. Palmer was drafted by the Mets in the 22nd round of the 2018 draft and played with the Rumble Ponies in 2024.

The Rumble Ponies went down in order in the top of the ninth inning as right-hander Matt Keating shut the door for the victory.

The Rumble Ponies continue a six-game series on Saturday night in Bridgewater, New Jersey, from TD Ball Park against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Chris Suero (2-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, SB, HBP)...Jacob Reimer blasted his third home run of the year (1-for-4, HR)...Jaylen Palmer in his first game back with Binghamton since 2024 (2-for-4, 2 SB)...Nick Lorusso extended his hit streak to five games (1-for-4)...Max Green made his first affiliated ball appearance since 2023 (2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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