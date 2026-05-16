Martin's Mashing, Jace's Jamming Lead Somerset to 7-3 Win Over Binghamton

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Garrett Martin at bat for the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Garrett Martin at bat for the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 7-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Friday night in Bridgewater, NJ. With the win, the Patriots secured at least a series split for the third consecutive week.

The game was played in front of TD Bank Ballpark's largest attendance of the season, 7,228, which signaled Somerset's third sellout of the campaign.

With 11 strikeouts, Somerset's pitching staff notched double-digit strikeouts for a season-high eighth consecutive game. The eight consecutive games with 10-plus punchouts is the longest streak for Somerset since the Patriots notched eight straight games with 10-plus K from 6/4/23 - 6/13/23.

Somerset's five-run second inning marked the Patriots' 11th this season. Somerset had just eight innings of five-plus runs in 2025.

With five extra base hits in the game, Somerset has an extra base hit in all 37 games this season. At the time of the game ending, Somerset's 37-game XBH streak is the longest in Double-A and is the second-longest in Minor League Baseball.

Somerset's two home runs marked the 14th time in its last 20 games with multiple home runs. The Patriots' 64 home runs this season lead Double-A and rank third in MiLB. Somerset is the only team in MiLB that has two hitters with 11-plus HR this season (Martin, Avina).

With Jace Avina scoring in the first inning, Somerset has scored an Eastern League-leading 37 first inning runs this season. Somerset's 37 first inning runs lead Double-A and rank fourth in MiLB. The Patriots are 9-7 in games where they score in the first inning.

Somerset's bullpen combined for 3.1 innings of two-run ball in relief of Jack Cebert. Over the past nine games, Somerset's bullpen has a 2.27 ERA, 3.75 SO/BB ratio and 0.93 WHIP.

RHP Jack Cebert (5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K) made his third career Double-A start. Cebert has worked at least five innings in his fifth start between High-A and Double-A this season. In three starts with Somerset this season, Cebert has struck out 20, walking just four in 16.0 IP. Across his six outings between Somerset and Hudson Valley this season, Cebert has a 4-1 record, 2.36 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, .179 BAA, 37 K to seven walks in 34.1 IP. Cebert ranks among Yankees minor leaguers in WHIP (1st), ERA (2nd), wins (2nd) and BAA (3rd) across all levels this season.

DH Jace Avina (3-for-4, HR, 2 2B, RBI, BB, 3 R) secured his first three extra base hit game of the season and his third three-plus hit game of the year. Avina notched his 11th HR of the season with a solo blast to lead off the seventh inning. The home run marked his second consecutive game with a home run and second consecutive game leading off the seventh inning with a long ball. It was the second time Avina hit homers in back-to-back games this season (homered in both games of the doubleheader on April 29 vs. Portland). After hitting 11 homers in 98 games last season, Avina reached the mark in a career-low 33 games this season. Avina has eclipsed double-digit home runs in all five of his MiLB seasons.

Avina extended his hit streak to five games and his on-base streak to a season-high 15 games. The 15-game on-base streak is the third-longest active streak in the Eastern League. During the streak, Avina is slashing .369/.431/.815 with 7 HR, 18 RBI and 15 XBH. He's raised his slash line from .155/.242/.310 to .263/.336/.594 in that span. In his last 25 games since hitting his first HR on 4/16, Avina is hitting .323/.404/.747 with 20 XBH. Avina's 11 HR rank second in the Eastern League, are tied for second in the Yankees minor league system and are tied for third in MiLB. His 22 extra base hits are most among Yankees farmhands.

CF Garrett Martin (2-for-4, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB) pummeled his 12th HR of the season with a grand slam in the second inning. Martin's grand slam marked the fourth of the season by Somerset, by four different players (Coby Morales, Owen Cobb and Tyler Hardman). It was the first since Tyler Hardman's on May 1 vs. Portland. Martin extended his on-base streak to a season-high 10 games. With hits in nine of those 10 games, Martin is slashing .341/.408/.659 with six XBH and 10 RBI in that stretch, raising his OPS from .813 to .894. Martin's 12 HR lead the Eastern League, lead the Yankees minor league system and are second-most in Double-A.

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Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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